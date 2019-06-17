ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Dispatch said crews were working to battle flames at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.
According to the Asheville Fire Department's Twitter, the fire is at the Deaverview Apartments on Dearview Road.
Units are on the scene at Deaverview Apartments a working structure fire. #avlnews— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 17, 2019
Dispatchers said there were no reports of injuries at this time, but flames were "shooting through the roof" of building 21.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
