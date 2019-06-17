ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Fire Dispatch said crews were working to battle flames at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. 

According to the Asheville Fire Department's Twitter, the fire is at the Deaverview Apartments on Dearview Road. 

Dispatchers said there were no reports of injuries at this time, but flames were "shooting through the roof" of building 21. 

We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

MORE NEWS: 

Greenville police make an arrest in Shemwood Lane stabbing that left one man injured

Deputies: Multiple suspects to be charged after video of cockfighting surfaces in Union Co.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.