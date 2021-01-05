ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County fire confirmed that four people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle ran into an Exxon gas station on Highway 81 in Anderson County near I-85.
Anderson County dispatch says that a call came in at around 6:49 on Tuesday evening to report the incident. Dispatch confirmed that the fire department, sheriff's office and emergency services were responding to the incident.
We will update the story when more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Georgia polls closed, voters to decide control of U.S. Senate in Tuesday's runoff election
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.