GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville city fire is working to contain a gas leak on Wilkins Street Thursday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers.
The gas leak was reported around 3:48 p.m.
No one was hurt and no evacuations were ordered.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.