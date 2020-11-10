GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they are investigating a shooting along White Horse Road that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they were called to the 3200 block of White Horse Road Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot.
That victim was taken to hospital.
Deputies said no arrests have been made in the shooting but one person was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
