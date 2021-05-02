GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch says that deputies responded to a stabbing along Bailey St. at around 7:00 Saturday night.
The condition of the victim and the identity of the suspect are unknown at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Police: One injured after shooting along Williams Ave. Saturday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.