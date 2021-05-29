GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch confirmed that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded along Bradley St. to serve a warrant.
Neighbors near the area claimed that they had been waiting for nearly two hours to get back into their homes as deputies responded, according to FOX Carolina crews at the scene.
Our crews say that a woman is in handcuffs after she was brought out of a residence.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
