GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Dispatch says Greenville County deputies are responding to a reported armed robbery at a fast food restaurant.
Deputies are currently on scene at the Jack in the Box on South Pleasantburg Drive, dispatch says.
According to dispatch, at least two suspects robbed the restaurant.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.