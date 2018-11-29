GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a Greenville residence Thursday evening.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina that fire crews with Greenville FD are on scene on Birnie Street, but no further details could be released.
We're also told Greenville police are on scene.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
