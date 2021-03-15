GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch says the Greenville County Sheriff's Office found a gunshot victim at a gas station Monday night.
According to dispatch, around 8:33 p.m., a gunshot victim was found at the QT on Grove Road. The actual shooting happened along Augusta Road and Frontage Road.
Dispatch says deputies are still on scene at the QT.
FOX Carolina crews are on the way.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
