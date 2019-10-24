GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are investigating a report of a victim with a gunshot wound at an Upstate grocery store.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came from the Bi-Lo on East North Street just before 6:30 p.m. Further details were limited, but we can confirm deputies are handling the scene.
A FOX Carolina photojournalist did not find a police presence at the store.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
