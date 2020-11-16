BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency dispatchers said a Hazmat team was called in as a precaution on Monday afternoon after a train derailment in the Belton area.
Dispatchers said train cars went off the track near Amity Road and Fant Drive.
No injuries were reported.
FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene.
