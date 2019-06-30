HOMELAND PARK, SC (FOX Carolina) - First responders are on the scene of a reported hit-and-run Sunday evening.
Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the scene was reported just before 11 p.m., and that ACSO and EMS were on scene at Keys Street and E. Roosevelt Drive. We're also told Highway Patrol has been notified, and their listing on the live collision tracker indicates injuries have been reported.
Details were limited, but we're working to get more from the scene. Stay tuned for updates.
