Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Dispatch has confirmed respondents are en route to a house fire along Williams Street and Fairfax Street.
Westview Fire Department and Una Fire Department are responding to the scene. The coroner has not been called and no known injuries have been reported.
