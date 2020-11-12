UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to tackle a blaze that broke out at a house in Union Thursday evening.
Details were scarce, but Union County dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina in a phone call around 6:30 p.m. that crews were responding to a reported residential structure fire on Macbeth Street, just off of Wallace Street within Union city limits. However, further details were unable to be confirmed at the time.
We have a crew en route to the scene to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
