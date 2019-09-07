ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson firefighters are battling a blaze that unfolded late Friday night, keep crews on scene into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at a home on Tribble Street, confirming city fire crews and police were on hand.
Further details were limited. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
