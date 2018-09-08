ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is in the hospital Saturday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Hartwell.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say the call came in just before 5:00 p.m. after the drivers of two jet skis collided near the River Forks Boat Ramp.
The hospitalized operator had to be transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
DNR says there are no fatalities and that alcohol was not involved. Both parties involved also were wearing proper safety equipment.
Anderson County deputies, firefighters, and EMS staged on Providence Point.
The collision continues to be investigated.
