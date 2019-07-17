GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating an armed robbery they say involved a knife Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers say the Corner Mart on the 8600 block of White Horse Road was hit by a male suspect. Details are still developing, but we're told he was wearing an orange shirt and a baseball cap.
The scene is still active as of writing and we're working to get more details. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
