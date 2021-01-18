Dispatch: Knife wielding man arrested in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch confirmed that a man was arrested on Monday for wielding a knife in the middle of the road.
Dispatch says the man did not appear to be threatening anyone despite receiving numerous calls about the man.
The man has since been taken into custody, according to dispatch.
Stay tuned for updates.
MORE NEWS: Teacher uses stimulus money to help students' families
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.