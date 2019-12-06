ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a 911 hangup call lead them to finding a man with a gunshot wound in the upper arm Friday evening.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 8:10 p.m. from the 4500 block of Airline Drive. ACSO later updated us, saying the hangup prompted the response.
When they arrived, deputies say they found the man with a gunshot wound in his upper arm. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies are still completing their investigation.
