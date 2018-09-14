ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County Dispatch said one person was shot during an altercation Friday night.
Dispatch said deputies were on scene on McNeil drive in Anderson in response to a reported shooting call that came in around 8:15 p.m.
Deputies said two brothers were in an argument earlier in the night. Then, shots were fired.
According to a witness, the victim said his brother shot him in the leg.
Medshore confirmed the victim was transported with a gunshot wound with a trauma alert. Deputies say he will survive his injuries.
Anderson County K-9s were on scene searching for the gunman, eventually losing his track.
Deputies said they know the identity of the gunman and there is no longer an active search.
