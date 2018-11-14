GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding to a reported victim of a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening.
County dispatch tells FOX Carolina deputies arrived on scene around 10:50 p.m. on Old Buncombe Road. The address given to us is listed as a mobile home park.
Information regarding a suspect was unavailable as of writing.
FOX Carolina is en route to the scene to gather information. Stay tuned for updates.
