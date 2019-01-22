SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County dispatch said deputies are assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a manhunt following a collision on Rocky Creek Road in Simpsonville.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol initially reported a collision on Rocky Creek Road in Simpsonville Tuesday evening.
According to troopers, the accident took place around 6:24 p.m. on Rocky Creek Road near Feaster Road and Bagwell Road.
Details are still limited, but troopers had reported injuries.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they and troopers were conducting a manhunt related to the accident.
Deputies have set up a perimeter around Rocky Creek Road and White Marsh Avenue.
