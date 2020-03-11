Woodruff, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire departments responded to a call for service in Woodruff for a house fire early Wednesday morning.
We're told the fire happened at a home along Westmoreland Road. The road is blocked as crew work to investigate the cause of the fire and keep watch over hot spots.
According to the family who owned the home, the house was 120 years old and had been in their family for a long time. The family says they believe wiring started the fire. The family said the home was in the process of being remodeled.
We're told everyone inside the house made it out safely. There were four adults and two children home at the time of the fire.
One of the homeowners said they lost their mother's ashes and two of the family's cars in the fire.
Dispatch tells us more than five departments responded to battle the flames. Reidville, Roebuck, and Trinity fire departments were among those called out, but the home is a complete loss.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
We're working to gather more information and we'll update as it becomes available.
