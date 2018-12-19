GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple cars are reportedly involved in a collision in Greenville this evening.
Greenville city dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina that a call for a multi-car collision came in around 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, located at Laurens Road near I-85.
Dispatchers did not have any word on injuries, but did confirm the scene is active. Greenville police and fire is responding.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
