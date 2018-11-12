GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Buncombe County dispatch confirmed Monday evening that several crews were responding to a car in a ditch off Old Buncombe Road.
Troopers reported the incident on Old Buncombe Road and Old Parker Road around 6:25 p.m.
Buncombe Co. dispatch said a car was surrounded by water after finding itself in a ditch.
Dispatch said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Duncan Chapel Fire Department and Highway Patrol are all responding to the scene.
Details concerning the actual crash are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.