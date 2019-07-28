JONESVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Union County on Sunday afternoon, dispatch confirmed. 

The structure fire was reported along Parks Farm Road, dispatch says. 

No injuries were reported, officials say. 

Union County Fire, Kelly Kelton Fire, Bonham Fire, and Buffalo Fire all assisted in the blaze. 

