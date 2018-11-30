JACKSON COUNTY, NC - Dispatchers said troopers and emergency responders are dealing with a “huge mess” on US-441 in Jackson County Friday afternoon.
Dispatchers said at least three people were transported to the hospital.
The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m.
Troopers confirmed they were on scene but did not have further details as of 5 p.m.
There were some reports that the road was blocked, but dispatchers said traffic was moving as of 5 p.m.
