WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several fire crews attacked a house fire late Wednesday evening in Westminster.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that multiple stations are on the scene of the fire on Dewey Street. Westminster fire chief Michael Smith later confirmed additional details with FOX Carolina, saying the single-family residence was fully engulfed and called in at 10:56 p.m on Wednesday. Smith tells us it took crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and as of 1:02 a.m. Thursday, crews were still hitting hot spots.
Smith also told us units from Seneca, Walhalla, Oakway, Westminster Rescue Squad, and Oconee County Emergency Services responded to aid with water supply and manpower. As of writing, Smith says they are still trying to contact the homeowner, and that nobody was hurt.
FOX Carolina was originally tipped off to the scene by viewer Jeff Pitch, who sent in a photo of the blaze.
