ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said there reports of at least three vehicles involved in a wreck on US 29 near the Anderson Jockey Lot Saturday morning.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website the wreck happened near Brown Road just before 10 a.m. and the roadway was blocked while crews worked the clear the scene.
Dispatchers said people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the crash. A medical helicopter was also requested but could not fly due to weather.
Troopers are investigating the wreck. FOX Carolina has reached out to them for additional information.
Dispatch said the coroner had not been called to the scene.
MORE NEWS - Coroner: 1 dead after wreck involving motorcycle in Union County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.