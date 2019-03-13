SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt when a fire broke out at a business in Spartanburg County.
The fire was reported around 1:21 p.m. at Quality Powder Coating on Dudley Road.
By 1:50 p.m. deputies said the fire was under control.
