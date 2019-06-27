UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union County emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt when a train struck a car on Thursday.
The collision occurred on the tracks near Thompson and Arthur Boulevards.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - 21-year-old college student killed by group of sharks in Bahamas while snorkeling with family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.