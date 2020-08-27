GENERIC - plane crash

FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt when a small, single-engine plane crashed just before noon on Thursday near the Six Oaks Airport.

Dispatchers said the pilot had engine trouble right after taking off and went down into a corn field.

Fairview Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash, which was in the Cane Creek Valley area.

"All occupants of the aircraft walked away with only minor scrapes but are otherwise okay," the fire department posted on Facebook.

