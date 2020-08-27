FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt when a small, single-engine plane crashed just before noon on Thursday near the Six Oaks Airport.
Dispatchers said the pilot had engine trouble right after taking off and went down into a corn field.
Fairview Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash, which was in the Cane Creek Valley area.
"All occupants of the aircraft walked away with only minor scrapes but are otherwise okay," the fire department posted on Facebook.
MORE NEWS - NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.