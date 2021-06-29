ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials are responding to a landfill fire in Anderson County, according to Anderson Fire dispatch.
Dispatch says Homeland Park station 3, Star station 4, and Flat Rock Bowen station are responding to the scene on Tru Temper Rd.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article we learn more.
