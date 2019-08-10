GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say one person was detained after deputies chased a person they say was suspected of driving under the influence.
Dispatch tells us they got the call around 9:12 p.m. and set up a perimeter on White Horse Road and Gabriel Drive. The scene eventually cleared before 10 p.m.
We're reaching out to GCSO for more information.
