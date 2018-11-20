BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Blacksburg City dispatch confirmed crews were on scene of a shooting on Holly Grove Road.
Dispatch said the call came in around 7:41 p.m. Tuesday.
EMS, fire and Cherokee County deputies are on scene. Dispatch said there is one person injured.
Details are limited at this time.
We have a crew en route. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
