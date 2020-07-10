ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County emergency dispatchers said one person was airlifted to the hospital after an accidental shooting Friday afternoon.
Dispatch said the patient was airlifted from a Dollar General store on Highway 24.
It happened around 3:30 p.m.
The patient was an adult and dispatchers did not know the person’s condition.
No other details were immediately available.
