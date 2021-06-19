SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Dispatch for the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that one person was injured during a shooting near Meridian River Run in Spartanburg, SC.
Dispatch confirms that one victim was injured during this incident but their condition is unknown at this time. They add that the suspect is not in custody at this time.
We will continue to follow this story as more information is released.
More news: FLASH FLOOD WATCH, Heavy Tropical rain from Claudette Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.