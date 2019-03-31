BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person was transported to the hospital via helicopter after a one-vehicle collision.
According to Anderson County dispatch, crews were called around 11:06 a.m. to a single vehicle crash.
Troopers say the driver of the car was traveling East on US 76 in Belton and were coming around a curve when they saw another vehicle in front of them. The driver swerved to the left to avoid hitting the other car, and went off the road.
The car then hit an embankment and overturned. Troopers said the driver was ejected from the car during the incident.
The driver was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
MORE NEWS:
Chief: Ride share mistake led to death of SC college student
Greenville Police asking public's help in identifying two suspects who stole 5k worth of watches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.