PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person has been taken to an Upstate hospital following a stabbing Sunday evening.
Anderson County dispatch confirms to FOX Carolina the stabbing was reported on River Street in Pelzer around 8:30 p.m.
The victim's condition is unknown.
Authorities are on the scene investigating.
There is no word on any potential suspects in this case.
FOX Carolina is en route to the scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates.
