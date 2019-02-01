STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - A person who was entrapped in a house fire in Starr is now being taken to the Augusta burn center via helicopter Friday evening.
Anderson County dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina that fire crews are actively fighting a fire on Martin Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:48 p.m. from Homeland Park FD requesting assistance fighting the flames. According to dispatch, the homeowner ran back inside after initially calling in the fire and by the time crews got on scene, found the man outside suffering from 2nd and 3rd Degree burns. Dispatch further confirmed he had to be transported to the burn center via LifeFlight.
As of writing, dispatch believes the man was the only person there, and the cause is still under investigation. They also called the sheriff's office because of the reported entrapment, mainly to see if a deputy was closer and could help before fire crews arrived.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene to get more details. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
