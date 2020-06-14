Burnt out part of the bus

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A patient was transported to a hospital for treatment after a bus caught fire in Pelzer on Sunday.

Anderson County dispatch says the call came in from the Shell gas station along Easley Highway around 3:50 p.m. County fire crews and EMS responded.

We're told one patient was burned and had to be flown out by LifeFlight for treatment. Their condition was not known as of writing.

According to a tow truck driver called to the scene, the bus driver was putting gas into the generator while it was still on.

