PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say proactive patrolling helped one of their own catch two culprits they say broke into a Pelzer home Wednesday night.
Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the deputy pulled up to a home on the 9600 block of Augusta Road and thought something seemed suspicious. The deputy then got out and discovered a break-in in progress, hearing someone inside.
We're told he found the unidentified duo inside and detained them on scene.
The investigation is ongoing and the scene still active as of writing. Stay tuned for updates.
