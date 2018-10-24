GENERIC - Crash 1

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch says multiple crews are responding after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Due West Highway at Abbeville Highway. 

The pedestrian was injured, dispatch said. 

Highway Patrol, Anderson County Fire and EMS are on scene. 

This is a developing story. 

