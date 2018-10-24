ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson County dispatch says multiple crews are responding after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Due West Highway at Abbeville Highway.
The pedestrian was injured, dispatch said.
Highway Patrol, Anderson County Fire and EMS are on scene.
This is a developing story.
