ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are responding to a reported auto-pedestrian accidents in Anderson Wednesday evening.
Anderson County dispatch tells FOX Carolina the call came in around 6:03 p.m. near North Fant Street and Mauldin Street.
So far, police officers, firefighters, and EMS are responding and the scene is active.
Injuries are unknown as of writing.
FOX Carolina has a crew en route to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
