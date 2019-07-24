PENDLETON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Anderson County fire crews doused a fire that claimed an abandoned home Wednesday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in around 5:42 p.m. We're told the person saw fire on the grass around the home, but the fire had already caught on and fully involved the house.
Crews from Pendleton, Walker-McElmoyle, and Sandy Springs are working to douse the flames.
According to on-scene firefighters, no casualties were reported since the home was completely abandoned. Crews were on scene around 7:20 p.m. making sure the fire was completely extinguished.
The fire was contained around 7:40 p.m., and officials say they don't expect it to spread.
