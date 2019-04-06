POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A person is being treated for severe burns after being taken away from an urgent care center in Powedersville via helicopter.
Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the patient showed up to a center off of Highway 153 just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. We're told the helicopter came in to take the patient to another center for treatment.
Details surrounding the scene are limited. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.