Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatch confirms that one person was reportedly shot at the Quick Trip on West Main Street in Spartanburg early Wednesday morning.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 1:15 a.m.
At this time dispatch said they don't know the condition of the victim and aren't aware of any suspects at this time.
We've reached out to Spartanburg Police for details, we'll update as soon as they become available.
