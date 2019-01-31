E Street house fire Anderson SC

A house on E Street in Anderson caught fire, and it was first spotted by city police officers. (FOX Carolina/ January 31, 2019)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson fire crews are battling a large fire in the city Thursday night.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the fire on E Street was spotted by city police officers, and crews arrived around 9:53 p.m.

As of writing, there is no word on if anyone is hurt.

Stay tuned for updates.

