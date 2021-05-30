GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville Police dispatch confirmed that officers responded to reports of a shooting near Laurens Road. on Saturday night.
Dispatch says that officers responded to the scene at around 10:30pm.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Greenville police department for more information.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: 92 earthquakes and tremors recorded in past 24 hours around Mount Nyiragongo volcano
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.