GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Police Department is responding to a scene in Downtown Greenville after shots were fired on River Street near Falls Park. according to the Greenville Police dispatch.
According to dispatch, a gun was shot, but there were no injuries and nothing was hit.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Woman dies in crash in Greenville County on Buncombe Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.