Police respond to scene in Downtown Greenville after shots were fired on River Street near Falls Road.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville Police Department is responding to a scene in Downtown Greenville after shots were fired on River Street near Falls Park. according to the Greenville Police dispatch.

According to dispatch, a gun was shot, but there were no injuries and nothing was hit. 

